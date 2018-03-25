TODAY'S PAPER
Gaughran named to new term on Suffolk Water Authority

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
The Suffolk County Legislature last week formally named James Gaughran to a new five-year term as the $32,000 a year chairman of the Suffolk Water Authority.

But Gaughran, who is gearing up to make his third run for State Senate, said he will resign from the part-time authority post should he win election in November against longtime GOP incumbent Sen. Carl Marcellino.

“I’d resign because I would intend to be a full-time lawmaker,” said Gaughran, 61, of Northport.

The legislature also formally named former Democratic Rep. Tim Bishop of Southampton to replace newly elected Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. to the five-member board, on which he will make $18,500 a year. He will officially be sworn in at his first meeting Monday night at the authority’s Oakdale headquarters.

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

