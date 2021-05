A fire erupted Tuesday night at the Giove Funeral Home on Route 25 in Selden, Suffolk police said.

Photographs show firefighters battling rooftop flames that tower above heads.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was called in at about 10:50 p.m., police said.

Suffolk fire marshals and the Selden fire department had no immediate comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates