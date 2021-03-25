TODAY'S PAPER
Girl, 4, seriously hurt in North Amityville crash, Suffolk police say

Firefighters and police at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at West Smith Street and Broadway in North Amityville late Wednesday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured when the car she was a passenger in was rear-ended at a North Amityville intersection late Wednesday night, Suffolk police said.

The girl was traveling south on Broadway in a 2005 Toyota Prius with her mother and her uncle, who was driving. The three had stopped at a red light at the intersection of West Smith Street when a 2009 Infiniti crashed into them around 11:45 p.m., police said.

The girl is being treated for non-critical injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, police said.

Her mother, Karen Hernandez-Gomez, 21, and uncle, David Hernandez-Martinez, 29, both of Amityville, were taken to the same hospital with minor injuries. The other driver, Cheresse Myers, 37, of Brooklyn, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The police will check the vehicles' safety. Anyone with information on the crash should call the Suffolk police First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

