A 12-year-old girl drowned in her family's backyard pool in Bellport on Monday night, Suffolk police said — a week after an 18-year-old Canadian suffered a similar fate in Dix Hills.

The girl, Addison Delossantos, who lived on Association Road, was found unresponsive at about 7:20 p.m. She was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating her death, police said.