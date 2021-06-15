TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Bellport girl, 12, drowns in backyard pool, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 12-year-old girl drowned in her family's backyard pool in Bellport on Monday night, Suffolk police said — a week after an 18-year-old Canadian suffered a similar fate in Dix Hills.

The girl, Addison Delossantos, who lived on Association Road, was found unresponsive at about 7:20 p.m. She was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating her death, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

