A 4-year-old Shoreham girl was in critical condition Tuesday after she and her mother were struck by a Suffolk County Transit bus Monday evening in Middle Island, officials said.

Police said the girl, Willow Lee, was walking west with her mother, Heather Lee, and crossing a parking lot entrance on the north side of Route 25 at about 6:55 p.m. when they were struck by the bus.

Willow suffered head trauma and her mother, Heather Lee, 27, suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

Both were taken by Middle Island Rescue to Stony Brook University Hospital, officials said.

Late Monday police said Willow’s condition was serious, but on Tuesday morning hospital spokeswoman Lauren Sheprow said Willow’s condition had been changed to critical. Sheprow said Heather Lee’s condition was fair, but she declined to provide details on either the daughter’s or the mother’s injuries.

The bus driver, Thomas Lowitt, 63, of Islip, was not injured, police said.

Police said the bus was traveling east on Route 25 when Lowitt made a left turn into a parking lot on Middle Country Road and the crash occurred.

A representative for the bus service could not immediately be reached for comment.

Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Safety Section officers responded and conducted a safety check on the bus.

Police said no charges had been filed against the bus driver but the investigation is continuing.