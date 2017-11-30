The conditions of a Shoreham 4-year-old and her mother who were struck by a Suffolk County Transit bus in Middle Island on Monday are improving, a hospital spokesman said.

According to Suffolk County police, the girl, Willow Lee, and her mother, Heather Lee, 27, were both struck by the bus shortly before 7 p.m. as they were walking west across a parking lot entrance on the north side of Route 25.

Police said Willow suffered head trauma and her mother suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken by Middle Island Rescue to Stony Brook University Hospital, officials said.

On Tuesday hospital spokeswoman Lauren Sheprow said Willow was in critical condition and her mother’s condition was fair, but on Thursday, Sheprow said Willow was in fair condition and Heather Lee’s condition was “good.”

The bus driver, Thomas Lowitt, 63, of Islip, was not injured, police said, and no charges had been filed against him.

Police said the bus was traveling east on Route 25 when Lowitt made a left turn into a parking lot on Middle Country Road and struck the Lees.

Representatives for the police department and Suffolk County on Thursday said their investigations into the accident were continuing and that no further details were immediately available.