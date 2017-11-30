TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Hospital: Shoreham mom, girl hit by Suffolk Transit bus improving

A Suffolk County Transit bus hit a girl

A Suffolk County Transit bus hit a girl and her mother as they were crossing a parking lot entrance on the north side of Route 25 at about 6:55 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The conditions of a Shoreham 4-year-old and her mother who were struck by a Suffolk County Transit bus in Middle Island on Monday are improving, a hospital spokesman said.

According to Suffolk County police, the girl, Willow Lee, and her mother, Heather Lee, 27, were both struck by the bus shortly before 7 p.m. as they were walking west across a parking lot entrance on the north side of Route 25.

Police said Willow suffered head trauma and her mother suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken by Middle Island Rescue to Stony Brook University Hospital, officials said.

On Tuesday hospital spokeswoman Lauren Sheprow said Willow was in critical condition and her mother’s condition was fair, but on Thursday, Sheprow said Willow was in fair condition and Heather Lee’s condition was “good.”

The bus driver, Thomas Lowitt, 63, of Islip, was not injured, police said, and no charges had been filed against him.

Police said the bus was traveling east on Route 25 when Lowitt made a left turn into a parking lot on Middle Country Road and struck the Lees.

Representatives for the police department and Suffolk County on Thursday said their investigations into the accident were continuing and that no further details were immediately available.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Malverne police are seeking the driver of this Cops: Thief steals packages, leaves junk on doorsteps
James Blake stands among his East Patchogue home's With 20,000 lights, LIer hopes to grant kid’s wish
A Thomas Jefferson painting by Charles Wilson Peale Jefferson’s lost legacy
Babylon Town hall in Lindenhurst, July 9, 2017. Town achieves first top bond rating, officials say
Harold D. Varnot, 56, of North Carolina, was Cops: Carpenter stole $50G in jewelry
Matt Lauer at the Artists & Writers Celebrity Ousted Lauer has deep roots on Long Island
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE