Long IslandSuffolk

Police: Girl run over when Jeep rolls forward in Southampton parking lot

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A 6-year-old girl was run over Sunday when a Jeep Wrangler rolled forward in the parking lot of the Southampton Youth Services recreation center, according to authorities.

Southampton police said the girl had been sledding with her relative, who was loading the Jeep when it rolled forward. It struck the girl and then ran her over, police said.

The Jeep continued to roll forward until it struck a Southampton Town Highway vehicle that had been plowing the lot.

Southampton town patrol units and volunteer ambulance personnel responded to render aid to the child.

The child was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital by Suffolk County Police Department’s Aviation Unit for treatment.

Southampton Town Detective Division responded to investigate the cause of the accident.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

