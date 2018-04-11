A Bellport girl was seriously wounded after a dog attacked her inside her home and had to be fended off with a shovel Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

A man living in the Bieselin Road home struck the pit bull over the head with a shovel to get the dog to release the girl, 7, prompting the dog to bite the man’s hand, police said.

The pit bull then ran out to the backyard and the man locked the door, police said.

The girl was bitten in the arm and had several cuts to her arms. She was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, while the man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his hand injuries, which were not life threatening, police said.

The man was dogsitting the pit bull, a male, when the canine attacked about 5:10 p.m., police said.

Police emergency service officers put the dog in a cage and the Brookhaven Town dog warden took it to the town animal shelter, police said.

Other details were not immediately available, including the age of the girl and the dog’s fate.