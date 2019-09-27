TODAY'S PAPER
Man steals unlocked car with child inside, police say

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
An 8-year old girl was inside a car stolen Friday morning from a Deer Park 7-Eleven, but she was dropped off a short time later, Suffolk County police said. 

Police said the girl was unharmed after the 7:20 a.m. theft, which started after the girl's father left her in the back seat of a 2007 Acura and went into the 7 Bayshore Rd. store. While the father was inside, a man pulled up in a red van, got into the Acura and drove away with the child still in the car. 

He dropped her off a short time later about three miles away in the parking lot of West Islip Hot Bagels, at 544 Hunter Ave. He then drove off, according to a news release. 

The van was still parked at the 7-Eleven, a police spokesman said, and detectives are "trying to decide whether it was stolen."

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Crime Stoppers callers can remain anonymous.

