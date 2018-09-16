Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Vaisakhi Mela festival a 'way to give back to community'

The event in Glen Cove, marking the inception of the Sikh religion, featured dancing, music, vendors, food and children's carnival rides.

Ranjit Singh of Ozone Park cooks bread pakora

Ranjit Singh of Ozone Park cooks bread pakora during the Vaisakhi Mela festival on Sunday in Glen Cove. This is an annual Sikh Music and Cultural event marking the inception of the Sikh religion.  Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Serving trays of curried vegetables, samosas and naan were replenished as quickly as hungry celebrants could empty them at Sunday's Vaisakhi Mela festival, an event in Glen Cove marking the inception of the Sikh religion.

But not one of the thousands  of revelers reached for a wallet or swiped a debit card after piling their plates.

“Everything is on the house. You don’t pay a dime,” said volunteer Ravi Singh, 45, of Muttontown, who was handing out slices of watermelon to guests sweating under a brutal September sun. “It’s a way to give back to the community.”

The event, now in its 14th year, was expected to draw 5,000 attendees to the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur temple grounds on Lattingtown Road. Sunday’s mela, a one-day event, also included an opening ceremony for the temple’s new extension, a second-story prayer room known as a diwan hall..

The mela, Sanskrit for “gathering” or “fair,” featured dancing, music, vendors and children’s carnival rides. But the main draw was , undoubtedly, the feast.

Sikh temples offer free food to everyone 24 hours per day, said event organizer Gurinderpal Singh Josan, but they usually don’t feed thousands at a time. 

“We feed our family and distribute what’s left,” he said of the Sikh philosophy.

The all-vegetarian dishes, which included grilled corn, roti, vegetable “meatballs” and more, are prepared by local restaurants and volunteers.

Jasmin Kaur, 27, of Ozone Park, Queens, along with about 15 members of her family, spent the past week gathering ingredients to cook 1,000 servings of bread pakora, a fried dish. Her husband, Ranjit Singh, 30, bent over a cast iron pot filled with corn oil while stirring bread slices dipped in a garlic and spice batter.

The couple, who have a 19-month-old daughter, own four cellphone stores in Queens and are doing well, she said. They did not calculate the cost of buying ingredients for the event.

“It feels good to feed people,” she said. “In our culture, if we are earning and we have that much money, we should feed people.”

The event also drew many non-Sikhs, with some wearing turbans tied by Sikh volunteers.

Rachel Solomon, 48, of Glen Cove hopped on a bike and came to the festival to learn more about the temple in her community. As a teacher in Astoria, Queens, where there is a sizable Sikh community, she hoped the event could offer an added connection to her students.

“I’d always been curious, and I saw it was open to all,” she said.

Organizer Jagjit Singh Bedi, 58, of Ozone Park wore a white turban bearing an American flag, a garment he’s worn on special occasions since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

An American citizen of 20 years, he wears it to display patriotism, as well as honor his religion.

“I look different, but inside I’m the same,” he said.

Vera

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

Buses depart Amityville Memorial High School by way Dead end altered to accommodate school buses
Ryan Knakal, 36, of Huntington Station, at left Single dad drops 45 lbs. after on-the-go weight gain
A memorial honoring Kayla Cuevas and her mother, Community, church mourn for activist Evelyn Rodriguez
Marc Molinaro, the Republican candidate for New York Janison: Marc Molinaro is no Donald Trump
Dr. L. Michael Graver, right, the chief of Crash victims recalled as dedicated to careers, family
Lindenhurst Village Hall on July 11, 2016. Coming soon to downtown: A public 'Lindenwalk'