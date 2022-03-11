New Hyde Park man dies after SUV leaves road, strikes fence, police say

A New Hyde Park man who died Friday may have suffered a "medical event" before his SUV veered off the roadway in Patchogue and struck a fence, Suffolk police said.

Glenn Schifano, 61, was driving a 2010 Honda CR-V west on the Sunrise Highway service road shortly after noon when he went off the roadway and hit the fence on Chestnut Avenue before stopping on Sinn Street, police said.

Schifano was taken by North Patchogue Fire Department ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue and was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The Honda Schifano drove was impounded for a safety check.