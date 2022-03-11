TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

New Hyde Park man dies after SUV leaves road, strikes fence, police say

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A New Hyde Park man who died Friday may have suffered a "medical event" before his SUV veered off the roadway in Patchogue and struck a fence, Suffolk police said.

Glenn Schifano, 61, was driving a 2010 Honda CR-V west on the Sunrise Highway service road shortly after noon when he went off the roadway and hit the fence on Chestnut Avenue before stopping on Sinn Street, police said.

Schifano was taken by North Patchogue Fire Department ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue and was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The Honda Schifano drove was impounded for a safety check.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Nassau Community College is among the Long Island
Hochul: Multimillion-dollar plan will expand child care centers on SUNY campuses
Hasan Suleman with his father, Javed Suleman. Hasan
Teen killed in crash with NICE bus dreamed of being a doctor
Denise Wiggins, of Wyandanch, picks up food at
More demand at LI food banks as grocery, gas prices rise
Yulisa Vera and her daughter Adrianna Cardona, 9,
Forecast: LI should dodge 'bomb cyclone,' but storm will bring rain, sleet and snow
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in a photo
Brian Laundrie told his parents he killed Gabby Petito, lawsuit alleges
Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy, along with other public officials,
Village unveils new police vehicles with automatic license plate readers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?