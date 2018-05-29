TODAY'S PAPER
No swimming at Gold Star beach in Huntington, officials say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Huntington’s Gold Star Battalion Beach is off-limits to swimmers because high levels of bacteria have been detected, the Suffolk Department of Health Services said Tuesday.

No bathing will be allowed until the amount of bacteria, which can cause gastrointestinal illness and infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat, meets state standards, the department said in a statement.

Lake Ronkonkoma, Long Island’s largest lake, remains closed because of a cyanobacteria bloom. The algae first was reported on May 9.

Testing to ensure swimmers are safe began on Memorial Day weekend, the department said.

For the latest details, call the Bathing Beach hotline at 631-852-5822 or contact the department’s Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

