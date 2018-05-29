Huntington’s Gold Star Battalion Beach is off-limits to swimmers because high levels of bacteria have been detected, the Suffolk Department of Health Services said Tuesday.

No bathing will be allowed until the amount of bacteria, which can cause gastrointestinal illness and infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat, meets state standards, the department said in a statement.

Lake Ronkonkoma, Long Island’s largest lake, remains closed because of a cyanobacteria bloom. The algae first was reported on May 9.

Testing to ensure swimmers are safe began on Memorial Day weekend, the department said.

For the latest details, call the Bathing Beach hotline at 631-852-5822 or contact the department’s Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours.