TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
43° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Missing Bay Shore man found unharmed, Suffolk police say

Gontran Jacques, who had been missing since late

Gontran Jacques, who had been missing since late October, has been found unharmed, according to police. Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A Bay Shore man whose family said he had been missing since he failed to arrive home after a flight to Kennedy Airport late last month has been located unharmed, Suffolk County police said Tuesday evening.

Earlier this week police put out a request to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of Gontran Jacques, 27. Jacques' family had said they last had contact with him around noon on Oct. 28, when he called to say his flight from Miami had landed and that he was taking an Uber to his home on Second Avenue.

Police said Jacques was reported missing on Oct. 30.

Police could not immediately say Wednesday where or how Jacques was located or provide details of why he had gone missing for three weeks.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Oyster Rides cab driver Alan Mancini, left, sits A 107 year old and her cabbie: The tale of 'Rosie' and 'Boom Boom'
A state audit says Long Beach overpaid employees. Long Beach has Friday deadline to respond to state audit
Former Suffolk DA top aide Christopher McPartland, left, Cop testifies he tried to transfer out of police unit because of alleged Burke cover-up
Alisa McMorris, 2nd from right, mother of Boy 'His face was the darkest shade of purple,' a crash victim's mom testifies
State Sen. Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown) heads one of State Senate panel to hold hearings on LI housing discrimination
Anthony Piccirillo, Republican candidate for Suffolk County Legislature Piccirillo wins Suffolk seat after final ballot count
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search