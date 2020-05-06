Three men shot, wounded in Gordon Heights, police say

Suffolk County police are investigating a shooting that left three men wounded, one of them critically, late Tuesday night in Gordon Heights.

Police said the three, aged 19, 25 and 26, were shot in front of the Gordon Heights Children’s Park on Shirley Lane. They said the incident was reported in a 911 call reporting shots fired at about 10 p.m.

Two of the men, aged 19 and 25, were able to reach the nearby Gordon Heights Fire Department, police said. They were taken via fire department ambulance to a hospital — the 25-year-old in critical but stable condition, police said, and the 19-year-old being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The other man was taken to the hospital via private vehicle and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not release other details of the shooting and the circumstances that led to it were unclear.

Sixth Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.