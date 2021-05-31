It was no game of duck, duck, goose for some Suffolk County police officers who came to the aid of three members of a waterfowl family in West Babylon Monday afternoon.

Suffolk County First Precinct officers responded to a report of baby goslings stuck on a Long Island Rail Road trestle at about 2:10 p.m. on South Railroad Avenue in West Babylon, police said.

A mother goose had been separated from three goslings and was impeding traffic, police said.

West Babylon resident Tom Hormuth said he was outside to pick up his Chinese food lunch when he was alerted to the commotion

"A neighbor called me over and we seen that the goose was down, the chicks were up top by the tracks and she kept wandering in and out of traffic," he said. "So, we made just made sure she didn’t get hit and called the police." Tom Hormuth.

First Precinct Officers Lucas McDonald and Stacey Cunneen, Sgt. Salvatore Gigante, and Emergency Service Section Officers Keith Charley and Thomas Lafemina responded with a ladder and were able to retrieve the babies and reunite them with their mother, who was waiting nearby, police said.

Hormuth and others who gathered to watch the rescue applauded the police for a job well done, especially with the goose mother looking on honking.

"It took about an hour," Hormuth said. "A couple of the officers had to go up on the tracks and corral them, they got two and the third was really tough."

Hormuth said it was nice to see the family reunited and heading in the right direction: away from traffic.

"It looks like they are headed toward [a] school field, everyone’s united, one following the other," he said.