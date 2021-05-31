TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk police reunite 3 trapped goslings with their worried mother goose 

Suffolk County Police Department First Precinct officers responded

Suffolk County Police Department First Precinct officers responded to a report of baby goslings stuck on a Long Island Rail Road trestle at about 2:10 p.m. Monday, on South Railroad Avenue in West Babylon. The gosling was later rescued and reunited with its mother. Credit: James Carbone

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

It was no game of duck, duck, goose for some Suffolk County police officers who came to the aid of three members of a waterfowl family in West Babylon Monday afternoon.

Suffolk County First Precinct officers responded to a report of baby goslings stuck on a Long Island Rail Road trestle at about 2:10 p.m. on South Railroad Avenue in West Babylon, police said.

A mother goose had been separated from three goslings and was impeding traffic, police said.

West Babylon resident Tom Hormuth said he was outside to pick up his Chinese food lunch when he was alerted to the commotion

"A neighbor called me over and we seen that the goose was down, the chicks were up top by the tracks and she kept wandering in and out of traffic," he said. "So, we made just made sure she didn’t get hit and called the police." Tom Hormuth.

First Precinct Officers Lucas McDonald and Stacey Cunneen, Sgt. Salvatore Gigante, and Emergency Service Section Officers Keith Charley and Thomas Lafemina responded with a ladder and were able to retrieve the babies and reunite them with their mother, who was waiting nearby, police said.

Hormuth and others who gathered to watch the rescue applauded the police for a job well done, especially with the goose mother looking on honking.

"It took about an hour," Hormuth said. "A couple of the officers had to go up on the tracks and corral them, they got two and the third was really tough."

Hormuth said it was nice to see the family reunited and heading in the right direction: away from traffic.

"It looks like they are headed toward [a] school field, everyone’s united, one following the other," he said.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Latest Long Island News

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds take to
Ready, set, finally! Bethpage Air Show is back
Sandy Fiore, owner of Hampton Balloon & Party
Two East End towns looking at banning helium balloons
Emblem of the NYPD.
Off-duty NYPD officer grazed by bullet in Brentwood home, source says
Donald Minogue, third from left, Jack Minogue, 77,
Military building renamed for Inwood soldier killed shielding commander in Vietnam
Army veteran Bob Gerard of Hicksville visits Long
Memorial Day on LI: Traditions return, history is made
People walked under umbrellas Sunday in Southampton, some
Long Island's counties register lowest daily level of COVID cases in months
Didn’t find what you were looking for?