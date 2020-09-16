Two Lake Ronkonkoma neighbors had political lawn signs stolen on Monday night, police said, and a photo shows anti-Trump graffiti painted on private property and the street.

Suffolk County police first were called at 8:14 p.m. to Cheryl Drive and the second incident on the same street was reported at 11:28 p.m.

Both thefts and the spray-painted graffiti are thought to be connected, according to the police who described neither the signs or the graffiti. A photo of the vandalism shows graffiti with an expletive used against President Donald Trump on the street.

Anyone who has information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.