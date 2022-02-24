The Town of Babylon is using federal stimulus money to pay for additional measures that officials said are needed to get small lots along a Lindenhurst canal up to code.

The town is dedicating up to $290,000 of the $27.77 million it has been slated to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act for reimbursements to lot owners along the Grand Canal.

The 162 parcels in the American Venice section of Lindenhurst measure about 20 feet by 40 feet and are referred to as "deeded dock slips." The strips of land were originally owned by residents living across the street on East and West Riviera drives, but over the decades some have been separately sold to those living outside the area.

Rich Groh, Babylon’s chief environmental analyst, referred to the lots as "orphans of the zoning code" that were not covered by any existing town codes. Last year, the town came up with code regulations for the parcels.

"Nothing was legal on these lots until then," he said.

Among the regulations is the removal of derelict boats, fencing that is see-through to allow for unobstructed water views, and limiting sheds to 100 square feet and pergolas to 140 square feet. Anything that doesn’t fit the requirements requires zoning board approval, Groh said. The town is waiving building application, permit and solid waste disposal fees until June 1.

Town officials also became concerned with the electrical systems set up on the properties over the years.

"There is a lot of electrical work that had been done on these properties, and with the proximity to the water, there’s a potential danger if it’s not done right," Groh said.

As a result, lot owners were notified that they must show the town an electrical underwriters certificate that the site had been inspected, as well as a property survey. Owners initially balked at the hundreds or possibly thousands of dollars they would need to spend to come into compliance.

The town will now reimburse owners up to $1,500 for the surveys, certificates and any repairs needed to come into compliance.

John Vogt, chairman of the American Venice Civic Association, said residents are happy the town is reimbursing them but the new requirements may still be cost-prohibitive for some on a fixed income.

"There were a few property owners who said ‘I just don’t have the money to do it,’ " Vogt said. "So that might create a little hardship."