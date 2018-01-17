TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 35° Good Afternoon
Overcast 35° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Gray seal pup rescued from roadside in Amagansett

A seal pup was rescued from the side

A seal pup was rescued from the side of the road in Amagansett Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Photo Credit: Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A seal pup got turned around Tuesday and had to be rescued from the side of a road in Amagansett, officials said.

The gray seal pup, just one month old, was found at about 4 p.m. by a motorist on the side of Bendigo Road, according to Chuck Bowman, president of the Riverhead Foundation. It had wandered about 150 yards from Gardiners Bay and looked poised to cross the street when it was spotted,...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, left, and Feds turn over materials in Mangano-Venditto case
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran signs an executive Curran bars appointees from high party jobs
Minerva Perez, executive director of Organización Latino-Americana of Nonprofit to offer free van rides on East End
Brooklyn's Jamaica Bay waterfront is getting a makeover: Cuomo: Park will be ‘treasure’ on Jamaica Bay
Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, who was allegedly swindled Feds: $1.2M in wine bottles stolen from Hamptons collector
Adam Barsky, shown Oct. 13, 2016. Barsky named chief of staff at Port Authority