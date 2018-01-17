A seal pup got turned around Tuesday and had to be rescued from the side of a road in Amagansett, officials said.

The gray seal pup, just one month old, was found at about 4 p.m. by a motorist on the side of Bendigo Road, according to Chuck Bowman, president of the Riverhead Foundation. It had wandered about 150 yards from Gardiners Bay and looked poised to cross the street when it was spotted,...