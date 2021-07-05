A Farmingville man operating a vessel early Monday that hit a jetty in the Great South Bay, ejecting a passenger who remains missing, has been charged with boating while intoxicated, Suffolk police said.

Jack Benjamin, 25, was operating a 2003 Parker center console boat at 1:23 a.m. when it struck one of the jetties at the end of Browns River Road in Sayville, police said.

The force of the collision threw a 25-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a life jacket, overboard, according to officials. Suffolk police, the U.S. Coast Guard and personnel from multiple fire departments conducted a search for the man. The Suffolk police Marine Bureau continued search efforts Monday.

Police have not identified the missing man.

Benjamin and a female passenger were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where they were treated for injuries sustained in the crash and released. Three other passengers escaped injury, police said.

Suffolk police Acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron warned boaters to take precautions during a news conference last week. He urged boaters to avoid overconsumption of alcohol while on Long Island waters during the Fourth of July weekend.

Benjamin will be held at the Suffolk police Fifth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard’s 2020 Recreational Boating Statistics report, in 2019, there were 165 accidents in New York, of which 17 were fatal, with 17 deaths. Nationwide, there were 4,168 accidents involving 613 deaths and 2,559 injuries in 2019, the report said. Of those who drowned — four out of five fatal accident victims — 86% were not wearing life jackets, based on reported usage.