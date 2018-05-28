TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
57° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Four rescued from sinking boat in Great South Bay, police say

Suffolk Marine Bureau officers rescue four people from

Suffolk Marine Bureau officers rescue four people from a sinking boat Monday night. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print

Suffolk police officers rescued four people from a sinking boat in the Great South Bay on Monday night, authorities said.

The boat, a 1987 19-foot Four Winns, was sinking about a quarter mile south of Timber Point Marina in Great River, Suffolk police said in a news release.

One of the boaters used a cellphone to call Sea Tow’s Great South Bay headquarters around 5:30 p.m. to report their vessel was taking on water from an unknown problem.

A Sea Tow employee called the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau and officers Robert Reed, James Curley, Robert Reuter and Christian Schnoor found the vessel underwater within minutes. Some of the boaters were wearing life preservers and others were holding onto floating cushions and a cooler.

The boaters — Juliann Gibson, 56, of Islip Terrace, Jacqueline Calderon, 53, of Islip Terrace, Charles Doxsee, 57, of Mastic Beach, and Kenneth Marmo, 53, of Islip — refused medical attention after the officers transported them to Timber Point Marina.

The officers towed the sunken boat.

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers the Town of Hempstead, the country’s largest township, as well as breaking news for Newsday.

Latest Long Island News

Video lottery terminals at Resorts World Casino at Concern grows over $20M Nassau OTB payment
Michael Malkmes, left, and Ed Kiernan, both of Across LI, fallen troops honored on 'a sacred day'
The body of a dead humpback whale washed Whale possibly hit by vessel, officials say
Billy Joel performing at Madison Square Garden in ‘Piano Man’ singalong in LIRR car goes viral
From left, President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense 1600: Time for some gas-price politicking
Riverhead Town police are investigating the theft of Riverhead cops seek missing 18-ton excavator