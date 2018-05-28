Suffolk police officers rescued four people from a sinking boat in the Great South Bay on Monday night, authorities said.

The boat, a 1987 19-foot Four Winns, was sinking about a quarter mile south of Timber Point Marina in Great River, Suffolk police said in a news release.

One of the boaters used a cellphone to call Sea Tow’s Great South Bay headquarters around 5:30 p.m. to report their vessel was taking on water from an unknown problem.

A Sea Tow employee called the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau and officers Robert Reed, James Curley, Robert Reuter and Christian Schnoor found the vessel underwater within minutes. Some of the boaters were wearing life preservers and others were holding onto floating cushions and a cooler.

The boaters — Juliann Gibson, 56, of Islip Terrace, Jacqueline Calderon, 53, of Islip Terrace, Charles Doxsee, 57, of Mastic Beach, and Kenneth Marmo, 53, of Islip — refused medical attention after the officers transported them to Timber Point Marina.

The officers towed the sunken boat.