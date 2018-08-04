TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
83° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Woman goes overboard, drowns in Great South Bay off Sayville, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com
Print

The drowning of a 38-year-old woman in the Great South Bay off Sayville shortly after midnight is being investigated by Suffolk County homicide detectives, police said on Saturday.

Donna Ramirez of Mount Sinai, who was aboard a 2005 Monterey 30-foot boat, went overboard about half a mile south of the Green Creek marina about 12:45 a.m., police said.

The boat's owner, Robert Udle, 37, of Lake Grove, searched for Ramirez with the help of two other people, police said. They found her, brought her back up onto the boat and called 911.

She was pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said. They did not provide further information.

Police asked anyone who might assist the ongoing investigation to call the homicide squad at 631-852-6392.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Republican Richard Nicolello, the Nassau County Legislature's presiding Nicolello brings new approach to presiding officer
Karen Hernandez, 38, of West Hempstead, was charged Cops: Mom drove while drunk with kids in vehicle
On the roof of the Three Village School Weather stations give up-close look at LI weather
Radar image on Saturday morning. Forecast: Saturday's flash flood watch ends
New York Mets relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak, left, Amazin' frets: Free therapy for New York Mets fans
Saturday marked the first day of service changes in LIers react to planned service changes on LIRR