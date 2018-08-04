The drowning of a 38-year-old woman in the Great South Bay off Sayville shortly after midnight is being investigated by Suffolk County homicide detectives, police said on Saturday.

Donna Ramirez of Mount Sinai, who was aboard a 2005 Monterey 30-foot boat, went overboard about half a mile south of the Green Creek marina about 12:45 a.m., police said.

The boat's owner, Robert Udle, 37, of Lake Grove, searched for Ramirez with the help of two other people, police said. They found her, brought her back up onto the boat and called 911.

She was pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said. They did not provide further information.

Police asked anyone who might assist the ongoing investigation to call the homicide squad at 631-852-6392.