Suffolk County police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who disappeared Friday evening in Greenlawn.

Jayden Preza was last seen walking home from a neighbor’s house on Park Avenue at 6:55 p.m., police said. Jayden’s residence is on Lantern Street.

He is 4 feet, 4 inches tall, about 100 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair, police said. He was wearing black sweatpants and a black long-sleeve shirt with a red Yankees logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-854-8252 or 911.