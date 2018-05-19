Boy, 10, missing since Friday in Greenlawn, police say
Suffolk County police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who disappeared Friday evening in Greenlawn.
Jayden Preza was last seen walking home from a neighbor’s house on Park Avenue at 6:55 p.m., police said. Jayden’s residence is on Lantern Street.
He is 4 feet, 4 inches tall, about 100 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair, police said. He was wearing black sweatpants and a black long-sleeve shirt with a red Yankees logo.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-854-8252 or 911.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.