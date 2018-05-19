TODAY'S PAPER
Boy, 10, missing since Friday in Greenlawn, police say

Jayden Preza, 10, went missing from his Greenlawn

Jayden Preza, 10, went missing from his Greenlawn home on Friday, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Suffolk County police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who disappeared Friday evening in Greenlawn.

Jayden Preza was last seen walking home from a neighbor’s house on Park Avenue at 6:55 p.m., police said. Jayden’s residence is on Lantern Street.

He is 4 feet, 4 inches tall, about 100 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair, police said. He was wearing black sweatpants and a black long-sleeve shirt with a red Yankees logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-854-8252 or 911.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

