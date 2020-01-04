A man was killed Saturday morning when the car he was riding in collided with another in Greenlawn, Suffolk County police said.

Passenger Rahman Thomas, 43, of Greenlawn was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital following the accident that happened at about 7:50 a.m., police said in a news release.

Thomas was traveling southbound in a 2013 Toyota Corolla on Broadway near Depew Street when that vehicle collided with a 2018 Toyota Corolla, police said. A police spokesman said the cars collided head-on but the cause was still under investigation.

The drivers of both cars were taken to area hospitals, one with serious injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.