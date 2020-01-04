TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
SEARCH
48° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Man killed, driver seriously hurt in head-on crash in Greenlawn

The scene of the crash Saturday morning in

The scene of the crash Saturday morning in Greenlawn.   Credit: Steve Silverman

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

A man was killed Saturday morning when the car he was riding in collided with another in Greenlawn, Suffolk County police said.

Passenger Rahman Thomas, 43, of Greenlawn was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital following the accident that happened at about 7:50 a.m., police said in a news release.

Thomas was traveling southbound in a 2013 Toyota Corolla on Broadway near Depew Street when that vehicle collided with a 2018 Toyota Corolla, police said. A police spokesman said the cars collided head-on but the cause was still under investigation.

The drivers of both cars were taken to area hospitals, one with serious injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Shahnaz Mallik (left) and Lisa Kaplan-Miller are members Muslim, Jewish women gather to break down barriers 
Southampton Town police investigate a fatal one-car crash Cops ID driver killed in Southampton crash
Reyna Machado, seen on Dec. 19, will become Breast cancer support group reaching across culture divide
Darren Kotchek of Plainview waits for a train LIRR riders say they have favorite train seats
LIRR president Phillip Eng on Dec. 12 explained LIRR: 'Ambassadors' ready to assist riders needing access
Eve, left, and Irene Wilkowitz outside their Oakdale Fresh look at 1980 Suffolk cold case
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search