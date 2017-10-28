A man driving a Dodge minivan early Saturday morning crashed into the U.S. Post Office in Greenlawn.

Authorities said the man fell asleep while driving west on Boulevard Avenue near Broadway at 12:30 a.m.

“His vehicle continued across the road, striking a lamppost, then went over a grassy area and crashed into a U.S. Post Office,” Suffolk police Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said in a statement.

An image from the scene shows a red minivan slammed into the front entrance of the post office.

Meyers said the driver declined medical treatment.