Seven people were injured Sunday morning when a pickup truck struck a minivan in Greenport, Southold Town Police said.

The pickup driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Southold police chief Martin Flatley said that “just about everybody” in the minivan was injured when the eastbound pickup truck crossed the lane into westbound traffic and hit it.

“There were some severe injuries,” Flatley said.

Some of the injured were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital while others were taken by ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center and Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, he said.

The accident on Route 48 in Greenport shut down traffic at 8:30 a.m. near Moores Lane, police said. The road is expected to reopen later in the afternoon, Flatley said. Weather was not a factor as the road was dry, he said.

New York State Police were assisting with the investigation, he said.

Police have not released the names of the drivers or passengers.

Fire departments from Greenport, Southold and Cutchogue responded and evacuated some of the injured in ambulances, he said.