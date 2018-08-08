Almost half a million dollars in Suffolk County and Greenport funding has been directed to the village's streets to prevent stormwater runoff from emptying into Greenport Harbor and Shelter Island Sound North, County Executive Steve Bellone announced.

Bellone signed a bill Monday that allocates $237,000 in county funds, matching a commitment from Greenport.

“When it comes to our waters, Greenport, the mayor here, and all the officials here, they understand how important it is to protect water quality,” Bellone said during a news conference on the Greenport waterfront with village officials and Legislator Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue) Monday morning.

The $474,000 in total funding will pay for projects to reduce stormwater runoff at the ends of 4th, Clark, Brown and Flint streets where they meet the water. The county funding comes from its water quality protection fund, Krupski said.

Runoff can carry pathogens from litter and debris and pollutes the waterways that it drains into, causing fish kills and harmful algae blooms, officials said.

As in other waterfront communities, many of Greenport’s roads end at the harbor.

“That carries pathogens and sediment directly into the water,” Krupski said. “One by one, you keep making those improvements, it will have an impact on water quality.”

Asphalt at the end of Brown, Clark and 4th streets is to be removed and replaced with features to collect the stormwater. Concrete curbing will be installed to lead the water to new catch basins at the three streets, according to the village plans.

Additionally, Clark and Brown streets are to get new seawalls make of rock as well as rock spillways installed at the end of the basins. At Brown Street, new permeable pavers are to be installed, leading to a residential garage adjacent to the street.

At Flint Street, the village will replace a catch basin that has a direct outfall to Greenport Harbor withfeatures to remove contaminants from the water, according to Greenport's plan. Walking paths are to be installed along Flint and 4th streets. New plants, trees and informational signs will be installed at all four street ends.

The village’s funding for the project is in place for fiscal 2019. Paul Pallas, Greenport Village administrator, said he’s hopeful the project will be completed in six months once it starts.

Pallas said the village completed a similar project at the end of Manor Place about a year ago and a drainage project at the end of 5th Street in the past few months