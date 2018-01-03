A proposed 50-unit workforce housing development in Greenport appears to be getting a warm response from village officials and civic groups, though some want assurances the project will be eco-friendly.

Greenport Mayor George Hubbard said the village recently had preliminary discussions with Rochester developer Conifer Realty LLC about a proposal to build “Vineyard View,” a multifamily apartment community with seven two-story buildings on seven of the vacant 17.2 acres at North Road in Greenport.

“I think it’s going to fill a need because people need affordable places out here, so overall, it seems like a really good project,” he said. The need for more housing options on the North Fork to accommodate local employees and young people has been discussed among residents and municipal officials for several years.

East Marion Community Association president Anne Murray said she could not speak for her group but that they had been notified of the project. She said she personally supports affordable housing, but wants to make sure environmental concerns are taken into account.

Murray said the project would have to be “very, very carefully built” to protect surrounding wetlands. The expected hookup into Greenport’s sewer system “was a big plus,” she said.

Orient Association president Robert Hanlon said while his group had not taken a position on this development, the group wants developers to “carefully tend” all traffic, water, septic and vista matters that such proposals would have in the area.

Village Trustee Mary Bess Phillips said she was told the developers had addressed the village’s environmental concerns in designing the project, which she said could help when Southold Town Board votes on the project’s site plan in November. The developers are expected to submit their site plan approval application in January, according to the timeline they shared with the board in December.

“I understand [the developers] still have a few hoops to jump through,” Phillips said, “but it’s a gleam of Southold Town working towards some type of affordable housing for workers to stay in town.”