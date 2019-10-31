The demolition of a so-called "zombie house" on Halloween led to the discovery of live hand grenades at the site Thursday morning in Rocky Point, according to Suffolk County police.

The department said Emergency Service Section officers responded to the abandoned home on King Road following a 911 call at 10:07 a.m. reporting the discovery.

Officers removed five grenades, which workers had dug up in a bag, to be detonated off-site. Three of the five grenades were later found to be live, according to the department.

Town of Brookhaven spokesman Jack Krieger said the grenades were discovered by Panzner, the contractor in Suffolk County hired by the town to demolish the home as part of their zombie house reclamation project.

He said the home was owned by a bank. He said he didn't immediately know which one.

Check back for updates on this developing story.