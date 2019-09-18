Westhampton Beach’s $11 million Main Street improvement project kicked off Wednesday as village, town and state legislators celebrated its groundbreaking.

The project, which officials began looking into three years ago, is expected to add new lighting and sidewalks, which are expected to bolster the appearance of the street and prevent any future issues with water drainage, as well as other features.

Road-related construction for the project is expected to be finished by December, with the entire project scheduled to be completed by Memorial Day, Westhampton Beach Mayor Maria Moore said Wednesday.

Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, Suffolk County Legis. Bridget Fleming (D-Noyack) and other elected officials were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking.

Moore said the project was a “massive undertaking,” with the village replacing all the storm drainage on Main Street, placing overhead utility lines underground and installing new curbs, sidewalks, permeable pavers and LED streetlights.

“All the features are just leading to a more beautiful Main Street,” Moore said. “It’s going to be beautifully landscaped, functional and environmentally conscious.”

The village secured about $3.5 million in funding from a combination of several sources, including downtown revitalization funding from Suffolk County, grant funding that the Southampton Town Board awarded the village in 2018 and state grant funding secured through State Sen. Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) and State Assemb.Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor).

The village provided $2.5 million through its own budget for the project, with the remaining $5 million to be funded via a bond, Moore said.

Melville-based architectural firm H2M architects + engineers designed the Main Street improvements. In August, the village board awarded the construction bid to Setauket-based civil contracting firm Bove Industries.

Despite the ongoing construction, Moore said sidewalks and parking for Main Street would remain open, and business for local stores was expected to run smoothly during that time.

“The shops, the restaurants, the performing arts center will all be open, and we hope that everyone will continue to come and support the village,” Moore said.