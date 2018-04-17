TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

DEC to test for contaminants at East Hampton airport property

Soil samples will be collected as part of efforts to determine the source of groundwater contamination that has been found in private wells nearby.

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

East Hampton Town will grant the state Department of Environmental Conservation formal permission to access the town-owned airport site to determine whether the property contributed to groundwater contamination in the area.

The town board voted 5-0 at a Tuesday work session on a resolution authorizing Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc to sign a consent form with the state agency. That agreement will permit the DEC to enter the East Hampton Airport property on Daniels Hole Road in Wainscott and perform tests like soil sampling to determine the source of the contamination.

Perfluorinated compounds known as PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate) and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) have been detected in nearby private wells. The chemicals are found in fire suppression foam and are suspected to have been discharged during firefighting drills at the airport.

Earlier this month, Van Scoyoc said the number of private wells in Wainscott with trace or elevated levels of the contaminants had grown to 135, or more than half of those tested.

Exposure to the chemicals could affect the immune system, fetal health and cause other problems, the Environmental Protection Agency has said.

The town is working with the Suffolk County Water Authority to bring public water to the area. In the meantime, the municipality is offering bottled water to affected residents.

Vera

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

One driver was killed and another seriously injured Cops: Crash kills 1 driver, seriously hurts another
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrest an ICE arrests 225 in region on immigration law violations
Consultants for the report cited a 2017 study Report: $500M in options for LI property taxes
The buildup of sand on the jetty at Zeldin: Emergency dredging set for Moriches Inlet
Woman killed after jet blows engine identified
John Venditto arrives at federal court in Central Mei: Venditto, Genova saw FBI probe as 'rite of passage'