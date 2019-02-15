Dozens of Smithtown residents spoke in favor of a proposed St. James group home for six adults with developmental disabilities and autism at a town meeting Thursday night.

Town officials have no approval authority over the home, which would operate under New York State oversight, and there was no town council vote on it. Still, the hearing at the town senior center brought out staff of Life’s WORC — the Garden City not-for-profit that would operate the home — parents of children with autism, and sympathetic neighbors.

“If these were people of a different religion or race, we wouldn’t be having this hearing tonight, and it should be no different for people with disabilities,” said Joseph Winters, whose 24-year-old son, Sean, has autism and would be one of the home's residents. The younger Winters is a lifelong St. James resident. “We all deserve to live in a nice home, and people with autism do too,” his father said.

Winters is part-owner of the Winter Bros., a privately held garbage and recycling company that has a contract to haul some town recyclables. The family has lived in St. James for three generations.

Life’s WORC would use a single-family, two-story Colonial-style home on Twixt Hills Road on a .56-acre lot that sold for $575,000 Jan. 9, according to the website realtor.com. The home would have 24-hour staffing, organization officials said.

Other hearings in Smithtown about group homes for people with disabilities in recent years have been far more contentious, with neighbors expressing worries over home values and quality-of-life issues.

No one spoke in opposition to the home Thursday night, though a clerk read into the record an email from the Damin Park Civic Association warning that the home could “permanently alter the nature and character of the neighborhood,” introducing traffic and staffers who would be strangers to an area they said had changed little over the last 50 years. Those concerns, the authors said, were “in no way a reflection on those with either a physical or mental disability.”

Twixt Hills Road resident Tom Gulotta said his neighbors were skeptical because they hadn’t gotten sufficient information about the project. “We’re good people and we are compassionate,” he said.

Mary Lu Heinz, 58, a Nesconset homemaker and mother of a 21-year-old son with autism, appealed to that compassion in her own remarks, displaying her son’s high school graduation photograph. She and her husband, who is in his 60s, worry that in coming years their son will not have a place to call home, she said.

“We’re contemplating our son’s life when we’re gone,” she said. “Where will he go?”