TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 24° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 24° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Fireworks by Grucci sets world record on New Year’s Day

The Bellport-based company helped produce the world’s largest aerial firework shell, launched in the United Arab Emirates.

Fireworks mark New Year's Eve celebrations in the

Fireworks mark New Year's Eve celebrations in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Nezar Balout

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Long Island fireworks manufacturer rang in the new year with a new world record.

Fireworks by Grucci, based in Bellport, helped produce the world’s largest aerial firework shell that was launched into the sky during a New Year’s Eve celebration in the United Arab Emirates, according to a Guinness World Records representative.

Grucci shares the record with Al Marjan Island, a real estate development company in the United Arab Emirates.

The shell was 55 inches in diameter and weighed 2,402 pounds, according to Guinness World Records. It dwarfed the previous record holder, which weighed 1,024 pounds and measured 48 inches in diameter, Grucci’s president, Phil Grucci said in a video posted to Facebook.

The firework left a trail of white sparks as it was launched 3,700 feet into the air before it lit the night sky with a burst of red.

Fireworks by Grucci, which was founded more than 160 years ago, also has the record for largest pyrotechnic image, according to Guinness World Records.

In 2014, the company set off synchronized bursts of fireworks to create an 600-foot-high by 900-foot-wide American flag to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Star Spangled Banner. The following year it beat its own record by recreating the flag of the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Cup, an annual horse race.

Headshot

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A chain saw that was turned in to Lost your chainsaw? Check with the LIRR.
Three schools in the Hempstead district were closed District: Weather-related closures at 3 schools
A crash at Glen Cove Road and Helen Officials: DWI suspect to be arraigned at hospital
Sharon Hurkens, 58, of East Rockaway, is pictured Friend’s sudden death spurs LIer’s weight loss
Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk on University NWS: Home preparedness tips during deep freeze
Governor Andrew Cuomo on on Tuesday proposed a Cuomo: No tax dollars for harassment settlements
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE