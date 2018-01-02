A Long Island fireworks manufacturer rang in the new year with a new world record.

Fireworks by Grucci, based in Bellport, helped produce the world’s largest aerial firework shell that was launched into the sky during a New Year’s Eve celebration in the United Arab Emirates, according to a Guinness World Records representative.

Grucci shares the record with Al Marjan Island, a real estate development company in the United Arab Emirates.

The shell was 55 inches in diameter and weighed 2,402 pounds, according to Guinness World Records. It dwarfed the previous record holder, which weighed 1,024 pounds and measured 48 inches in diameter, Grucci’s president, Phil Grucci said in a video posted to Facebook.

The firework left a trail of white sparks as it was launched 3,700 feet into the air before it lit the night sky with a burst of red.

Fireworks by Grucci, which was founded more than 160 years ago, also has the record for largest pyrotechnic image, according to Guinness World Records.

In 2014, the company set off synchronized bursts of fireworks to create an 600-foot-high by 900-foot-wide American flag to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Star Spangled Banner. The following year it beat its own record by recreating the flag of the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Cup, an annual horse race.