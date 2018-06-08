TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
72° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Volunteers to collect supplies for Guatemala volcano victims

Food, water and medical supplies will be collected Sunday to help the thousands who have been displaced by the eruption that has killed more than 100 people.

Firefighters search for victims in the ash-covered village

Firefighters search for victims in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla Department, about 22 miles southwest of Guatemala City, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. More than 100 people have been killed and hundreds are missing since Guatemala's Fuego volcano began erupting last weekend, officials said. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHAN ORDONEZ

By Víctor Manuel Ramos victor.ramos@newsday.com @vmramos
Print

Volunteers will collect food, water and medical supplies on Sunday for survivors of a volcano eruption that rained hot ashes and rocks in a mountainous region of Guatemala.

More than 100 people have been declared dead and hundreds others are missing in the devastation of scorched land left by the Volcán de Fuego’s eruption on June 3. Several thousand people have been displaced.

About 2,000 Guatemalan immigrants live on Long Island, according to census population estimates, and other Hispanic groups are joining members of that community to host the relief drive and a radiothon on Spanish-language radio station WBON 98.5 La Fiesta, said Ana María Caraballo, an on-air personality.

The destruction “has moved me” and others to help, said Caraballo. “This is a community very affected by immigration enforcement issues here and we feel we need to help them have a voice.”

Volunteers will accept bottled water, canned food, medical supplies, oxygen masks and emergency kits at 3075 Veterans Memorial Highway in Ronkonkoma, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To inquire about other drop-off locations in Brentwood, Hauppauge, Hampton Bays and Riverhead call the Liga de Justicia law firm at 800-355-1234 or the radio station at 631-738-0985.

Headshot
By Víctor Manuel Ramos victor.ramos@newsday.com @vmramos

Víctor Manuel Ramos reports and writes for Newsday on issues affecting Long Island’s diverse communities, including policy and debate concerning immigration, demographic change, minority communities and LGBT rights. He also covers breaking news.

Latest Long Island News

New York State Park Police probe the scene Police: Third body recovered from plane crash
A damaged vehicle can be seen in the Cops: 3 killed in Meadowbrook Parkway crash
Scott Vaaler's surveillance camera captures trespassers on his LI man sets sprinkler trap for trespassers
North Shore's Selena Fortich during a Nassau High Newsday’s All-Long Island team seniors
The Medford Athletic Complex on Horseblock Road in Where on LI to find a 'nice home' for $350,000
Arooba Ahmed, from left, of Half Hollow Hills Long Island’s top-achieving high school students