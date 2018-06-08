Volunteers will collect food, water and medical supplies on Sunday for survivors of a volcano eruption that rained hot ashes and rocks in a mountainous region of Guatemala.

More than 100 people have been declared dead and hundreds others are missing in the devastation of scorched land left by the Volcán de Fuego’s eruption on June 3. Several thousand people have been displaced.

About 2,000 Guatemalan immigrants live on Long Island, according to census population estimates, and other Hispanic groups are joining members of that community to host the relief drive and a radiothon on Spanish-language radio station WBON 98.5 La Fiesta, said Ana María Caraballo, an on-air personality.

The destruction “has moved me” and others to help, said Caraballo. “This is a community very affected by immigration enforcement issues here and we feel we need to help them have a voice.”

Volunteers will accept bottled water, canned food, medical supplies, oxygen masks and emergency kits at 3075 Veterans Memorial Highway in Ronkonkoma, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To inquire about other drop-off locations in Brentwood, Hauppauge, Hampton Bays and Riverhead call the Liga de Justicia law firm at 800-355-1234 or the radio station at 631-738-0985.