Northport's famed Gunther's Tap Room, gutted by fire, to reopen, owners say

The Main Street bar was known for its dim lighting, cash-only policy and being a favored watering hole of Beat Generation poet Jack Kerouac.

Co-owners Brad Vassallo, left, and Eddie McGrath, right,

Co-owners Brad Vassallo, left, and Eddie McGrath, right, speak to passersby while sitting in front of Gunther's Tap Room in Northport on May 24, 2017, after a fire gutted the interior of Gunther's and damaged apartments in the building. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Gunther's Tap Room is back.

The owners of the famed Northport eatery where Beat Generation writer Jack Kerouac hung out plan to reopen on Thursday, more than a year after fire gutted the Main Street bar.

“We’re ordering everything and shooting to open the doors regular hours like any other Thursday,” co-owner Brad Vassallo said Wednesday. Gunther’s normally opens at 10 a.m., he said.

New starts for businesses destroyed in fire

Gunther’s Tap Room is planning a summer reopening, and Clipper Ship Tea Co. is relocating to downtown Huntington.

A fire on May 23, 2017, destroyed Gunther's and damaged adjoining apartments. Investigators have said they believe an outdated electrical system caused the fire.

The electrical system has been replaced and updated and the rest of the building's infrastructure repairs, including plumbing, gas lines and insulation, have been completed.

The Suffolk County Health Department on Tuesday conducted an inspection. The rebuilt bar passed the inspection, giving  Vassallo and co-owner Eddie McGrath approval to reopen.

“It’s been quite a process,” Vassallo said. “The emotions have been up and down, but it’s exciting. We’re so happy it’s come together.”

Kerouac, a poet and author of the classic novel "On the Road," was a patron of Gunther’s when he lived nearby in the 1950s and '60s.

Known for its dim lighting, cash-only service and a vintage cigarette machine, the Tap Room was such a community treasure that a few months after the fire, former employees and regulars held a fundraiser to help rebuild it.

“It’s been a real community effort, so many people have donated their time, helped with money donations, materials,” Vassallo said. “It’s just been amazing.”

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

