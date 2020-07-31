TODAY'S PAPER
Teen boys harassed outdoor fitness class, Suffolk police say

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Two 15-year-old boys from Centereach were arrested on charges they harassed an outdoor CrossFit fitness class in Port Jefferson Station by throwing a barbell and swinging a bicycle at patrons doing a workout, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The altercation happened July 23 in the parking lot of the CrossFit DHP at 650 Route 112, when teens on bicycles started harassing the class; the police were called and broke up the dispute, but the teens returned later in the evening and continued the harassment, according a police news release. The arrests were Friday, said the release, which didn’t say how the teens were tracked down.

The boys, whose names were not disclosed, were issued desk appearance tickets: reckless endangerment for throwing the barbell and menacing for swinging the bicycle, the release said.

CrossFit is a high-intensity fitness regimen that incorporates elements from powerlifting, gymnastics, calisthenics and Olympic weightlifting and other types of exercise. “DHP” stands for “Developing Human Potential.”

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

