Assemb. Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) has proposed an ambitious alternative to a possible sewage treatment plant in northeastern Smithtown, as town officials’ concerns over stalled sewering plans have taken on new urgency.

Officials for Smithtown and Gyrodyne, the former defense contractor that proposes to develop its 62-acre property near Route 25A and Mills Pond Road, have said that a planned sewage treatment plant there could serve downtown St. James as well as planned development of a hotel and assisted living facility on that property.

“They’re talking about putting high-nitrate effluent into groundwater” that runs into environmentally sensitive Stony Brook Harbor, Englebright — who was critical of the track record of privately managed sewers on Long Island — said in an interview last week. An alternative, he said, would be to transfer development rights from Gyrodyne to the former Kings Park Psychiatric Center, an area he said is better served by rail and highway, while continuing to search for a site for a plant to treat St. James and downtown Smithtown.

Smithtown Supervisor Edward Wehrheim said in an interview last week that the town has evaluated and rejected several alternate sites for a St. James-Smithtown treatment plant.

Officials for Gyrodyne and New York State Parks did not respond to requests for comment.

Wehrheim and other Smithtown officials appear increasingly concerned over plans for a sewer system in Kings Park. That project has been stalled for months, awaiting New York State Assembly approval to convey a parcel of land for a critical pump station from the town to Suffolk County, a process known as alienation. The county would build and maintain the system.

“We are in crisis,” Wehrheim and Deputy Supervisor Thomas McCarthy wrote last Friday in a letter to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie asking for the transfer to be put to a floor vote. “Our small mom-and-pop business districts require wastewater management infrastructure to survive.”

Town officials have in recent weeks approved appraisal of a small parcel in Kings Park where they could locate the pump station should the alienation not go to a vote.

McCarthy said the possible purchase “allows us not to be held hostage by Assemblyman Englebright.”

Englebright said he had not stalled the transfer of land.

“They give me powers that I don’t have,” he said. The assemblyman added that he could support the Kings Park alienation if the town and other stakeholders make progress on a “bundle of issues,” including the Gyrodyne site. “I would like to get behind the bill, and I think that would help it move,” Englebright said.