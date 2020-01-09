A hearing on a proposed Smithtown development brought out dozens of Brookhaven residents, including that town's top official, who spoke out against a proposal to subdivide and develop a 75-acre property that sits on the edge of the two towns.

The Gyrodyne parcel in St. James sits just inside the Smithtown border, but many argued that proposed uses including a hotel, offices and assisted living would burden neighborhoods on the Brookhaven side, especially those along busy Stony Brook Road.

The impact of the proposed development would be “far-reaching and possibly devastating,” leaving the area a “legacy of diminished water quality and traffic jams,” said Brookhaven Supervisor Edward Romaine, the first speaker at Wednesday's Planning Board hearing.

Development could bring significant revenue to Smithtown and local taxing jurisdictions, and a sewage treatment plant proposed for the site could also handle sewage from downtown St. James, company officials have said.

"Development of that property will only enhance us and allow us to grow,” said Natalie Weinstein, a civic leader who has lived in St. James for decades.

Smithtown environmental officials and Gyrodyne representatives will incorporate comments from the public and public agencies into an environmental impact statement later this year. The Planning Board will use that document when it votes on Gyrodyne’s subdivision application, though no date has been set for that vote.