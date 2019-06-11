TODAY'S PAPER
Gyrodyne submits environmental impact statement to Smithtown

Gyrodyne plans to subdivide its 75-acre Smithtown campus,

Gyrodyne plans to subdivide its 75-acre Smithtown campus, one of the largest undeveloped parcels remaining in western Suffolk. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Representatives of Gyrodyne, the former defense contractor that plans to subdivide its 75-acre campus in northeastern Smithtown, have submitted a proposed environmental impact statement to the town.

The filing, which town officials have not released to the public, is a significant step in a state-mandated review of potential impacts of development at the property, one of the largest undeveloped parcels remaining in western Suffolk County. Company officials envision a hotel, medical offices and assisted living facilities there, along with a sewage treatment plant. Smithtown officials have asked the company to consider building that plant to process wastewater from downtown St. James as well as on-site development.

No change of zone would be needed at the Gyrodyne property, which has historically been used for industrial and commercial purposes and is mostly zoned for light industry. But Brookhaven and Head of the Harbor officials have said the project could increase congestion on area roads, and New York State Assemb. Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) has said the treatment plant could harm nearby Stony Brook Harbor.

Smithtown officials said last year that the impact statement should consider a range of impacts including water, air, traffic and community character, among others.

“We are reviewing it for completeness and accuracy before it’s released to the public,” Environment and Waterways director Russell Barnett said.

Town environmental officials have 30 days to review the document. They will then post it on the town website or send it back to the company for revisions.

Gyrodyne president Gary Fitlin did not respond to a request for comment.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

