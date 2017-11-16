Former defense contractor Gyrodyne will have to wait up to a year for the results of an environmental-impact statement before Smithtown officials rule on the company’s application to subdivide its 62-acre property on the Smithtown-Brookhaven border.

That was the unanimous decision of the Smithtown Planning Board late Wednesday.

“There is significant potential impact not only to the Town of Smithtown but to our neighbors” in nearby municipalities, board chairman Conrad Chayes said.

Gyrodyne, a former helicopter manufacturer that now operates as a real estate company, submitted plans to Smithtown over the summer that envisioned a hotel, medical offices and assisted living at its Flowerfields property, a rough triangle formed by Route 25A, Mills Pond Road and the Long Island Rail Road tracks. It is one of the largest undeveloped tracts in western Suffolk County.

Staffers from Smithtown’s Department of Environment and Waterways will write the statement, analyzing an array of topics including impact to neighboring communities like St. James and Stony Brook, cultural sites and parks. Subdivision approval from the town would be an early step toward development there, though the company would still need site-plan approval from Suffolk County and the town for individual projects on as many as eight parcels.

Kevin McAndrew, a partner in Cameron Engineering, a Woodbury firm hired by Gyrodyne to help guide development, said that the company planned a “parklike setting” with nature paths and 23 acres of green space whose tenants would bring 900 jobs and $3.5 million in annual tax revenue to local municipalities.

But Brookhaven elected officials — including the town councilwoman for the area, the town supervisor, county legislator and state assemblyman — have come out against a project they say will add congestion to the area around the already crowded Stony Brook Road while bringing few benefits.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Gyrodyne property sits almost entirely in Smithtown. No Smithtown Town Council members spoke at the Wednesday meeting, which started at 8 p.m. and remained crowded until nearly 11 p.m.

In a crowd of roughly 100 residents, many from Brookhaven, speaker after speaker condemned the plan.

“Consider what you’re going to do to your community and what you’re going to do to our community,” Lee Krauer, a Brookhaven civic leader, told the Planning Board members. “Nobody’s going to benefit from this except the people who own the Gyrodyne property.”