Suffolk lawmaker accused of trying to slow Smithtown development

A proposal in Suffolk County Legislature to study development of the Route 25A corridor near Stony Brook and Smithtown sparked sharp debate Tuesday over just one project: Gyrodyne, the 75-acre parcel in Smithtown near the Brookhaven border.

Company officers and a collection of Smithtown civic and business leaders at a Tuesday hearing described the bill from Legis. Kara Hahn as an attempt to slow or stop development of the site, where former defense contractor Gyrodyne has proposed uses, such as a hotel, assisted living and offices.

Hahn’s bill would mandate study of vacant and proposed parcels, zoning, possible build-out and current development proposals along the state road. Planners would have six months to compile their analysis and make recommendations to legislators and the county executive.

County planners said earlier this month that the bill would not affect the environmental review for Gyrodyne’s proposal that is already underway in Smithtown, but company officials were worried enough to send at least three representatives including CEO Gary Fitlin to Tuesday’s hearing.

“This is only an attempt to confuse issues and wrest control from the Town of Smithtown,” said J. Timothy Shea, a Hauppauge lawyer representing the company. Shea blamed a “well-educated, well-organized” Stony Brook community he’d wrangled with over previous development applications.

That community includes Stony Brook University professors who have spoken out against Gyrodyne’s proposal in the past, journalists and an array of civic and elected officials who chiefly represent Brookhaven residents.

On Tuesday Justin Bryant, a young former New York State Assembly aide, said that Gyrodyne planning needed to look more closely at issues surrounding traffic and chemicals that may be left over at the site from prior agricultural and manufacturing uses. Herb Mones, former president of the Three Village Civic Association, said that company representatives’ promises of community-friendly development rang hollow. “Gyrodyne will not be here tomorrow,” he said. “They will sell. They will leave. Our residents will bear the brunt.”

Smithtown spokeswoman Nicole Garguilo, an in interview, said Hahn’s bill would not stop the town’s review of Gyrodyne’s application but speculated that Gyrodyne opponents could be seeking grist for a future lawsuit challenging municipal approvals of the application.

She said studies of development in the area had already been done and cited the application’s possible benefits, including millions of dollars in tax receivables each year for fire and school districts and Gyrodyne’s promises to maintain tree buffering around its site.

“Preserving open space comes at a cost, and if you do not find a balance between filling empty storefronts and building on a tax base which hasn’t increased for many years … it falls on the taxpayer,” she said. “People need to start looking at the bigger picture.”