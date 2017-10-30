Twelve years ago, two sisters in East Northport decided Halloween should be included in the season of giving.

Dylan and Zoe Perles were only 7 and 5 years old, respectively, when they came up with an idea to host a bake sale on Halloween to raise money for the Northport Food Pantry.

As they’ve grown, so have the scope and success of the annual fundraiser, which they will hold at their home on Tuesday. Zoe estimates they have raised more than $10,000 since they began 12 years ago.

“They were very thoughtful kids, and they had a lot of very creative ideas from a young age,” said their mother, Halle Brenner-Perles.

The girls originally wanted to put up a lemonade stand. They lived on a quiet, dead-end street, though, and it was only busy one day a year: Halloween. The first year they had a bake sale, they made $100.

“It turns out most kids don’t tend to go trick-or-treating with their wallets,” Halle said.

After that, they started to spread the word. Dylan, Zoe, their younger sister, Kyra, and groups of friends now canvass door to door for hours to let people know about the bake sale. They also put up flyers around their neighborhood and in Northport Village a week or two before.

“I couldn’t imagine spending Halloween any other way,” said Kyra, now 12, who was only 5 months old when her sisters began the fundraiser.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dylan, who went away to college this year, returned this weekend to help with preparations. Zoe, a senior at Northport High School who is applying to colleges now, said she plans to do the same thing next year.

Kyra runs the make-your-own-cupcake station, a favorite for the younger kids who come by. Other favorite treats, like pumpkin Rice Krispy treats with faces made of M&M’s and licorice, have remained staples throughout the years.

The Perles and their friends, who do all the baking, haven’t shied away from trying new things each year, though.

When superstorm Sandy hit, the whole community came together in the face of power outages and widespread damage.

“I’ll never forget, my daughters and I got up really, really early Sunday and put 25 pumpkin breads in the oven,” Halle Perles said. “Right as we took them out, the power went out.”

They went to a neighbor’s house that still had power to finish their baking. Even though there wasn’t much of a Halloween celebration that year, the fundraiser wasn’t canceled. They raised $1,000, the most ever until that point.

“It’s become something that has touched so many people,” Zoe said. “I don’t think any of us expected it.”

For Kyra and Zoe, their favorite part is bringing the money they’ve raised to the food pantry.

“I always just love seeing how happy everyone gets,” Kyra said.