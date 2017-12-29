TODAY'S PAPER
Hampton Bays beach gets $1.7M in upgrades

Visitors flock to Ponquogue Beach Pavilion in Hampton

Visitors flock to Ponquogue Beach Pavilion in Hampton Bays. Photo Credit: Veronique Louis

By JEAN PAUL SALAMANCA jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com
The Southampton Town Board has authorized $1.7 million in bond funding for what officials said will be “significant” revitalization and upgrades for one of the town’s key beaches.

The bond will pay for upgrades to Ponquogue Beach Pavilion in Hampton Bays, including improvements to the beach’s parking lot, drainage, building, siding and public beach walkway, officials said at the town board’s last 2017 meeting on Dec. 21.

Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said the beach improvements should start in the fall and “a lot of community participation” went into the discussion for what kinds of improvements would take place.

“They wanted it low-key, to keep it the way it is, but cleaner,” Schneiderman said. “This was a community process and I think people will be very pleased with how it comes out. It’s going to be a real center point for Hampton Bays.” 

