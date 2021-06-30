TODAY'S PAPER
Man hurt in Hampton Bays house fire, Southampton Town police say

Fire trucks and other vehicles block the road

Fire trucks and other vehicles block the road on Mildred Place in Hampton Bays, where a man was hurt in a house fire Wednesday morning. Credit: John Roca

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A man was hurt in a house fire in Hampton Bays on Wednesday morning, according to the Southampton Town police.

CPR was performed on the man, said police spokeswoman Lt. Susan Ralph, who said she didn’t know whether it successfully resuscitated him.

Officers were responding to a call for a fire when they found the home, on Mildred Place, fully engulfed after 9:49 a.m., a police news release said.

Ralph said she didn’t know the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

