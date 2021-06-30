A man was hurt in a house fire in Hampton Bays on Wednesday morning, according to the Southampton Town police.

CPR was performed on the man, said police spokeswoman Lt. Susan Ralph, who said she didn’t know whether it successfully resuscitated him.

Officers were responding to a call for a fire when they found the home, on Mildred Place, fully engulfed after 9:49 a.m., a police news release said.

Ralph said she didn’t know the cause of the fire.

