The Hauppauge Public Library, shown here, is one Suffolk libraries collecting for the Hampton Bays Public Library's Junior and Senior Prom Dress and Suit Drive. Photo Credit: Jessica Chin

By Jessica Chin
The Hampton Bays Public Library is hosting its sixth annual Junior and Senior Prom Dress and Suit Drive through May 11, where teens can pick out dresses, tuxedos, shoes and accessories.

“During that time period, teens can come in from anywhere. They don’t have to be a Hampton Bays resident,” said Vicky Urbelis, coordinator of the drive and head of Teen Services at the library.

Urbelis said the drive began in 2013 to help financially strapped teens, after someone came into the library asking if there was a place to pick up free prom dresses.

“I’m just trying to get the word out there that if they do or are considering skipping their prom because of the price that we are here to help them,” Urbelis said.

The drive offers hundreds of dresses that were either gently used or in some cases brand new, Urbelis said. The drive receives donations not only from the community but from local prom stores as well, she said.

Libraries throughout Suffolk County are collecting donations for the drive. If someone wants to donate but is not near a participating library, Urbelis urges them to call her at 631-728-6241, ext. 121.

