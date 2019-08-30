TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
63° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Expert rider hurt in fall from horse at Hampton Classic

Shorapur and rider Kevin Babington compete at the

Shorapur and rider Kevin Babington compete at the Lake Placid Horse Show Devoucoux Grand Prix in upstate Lake Placid in 2016. Photo Credit: AP/Lou Reuter

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

An expert rider who was participating in the Hampton Classic Horse Show fell off his horse during the elite competition in Bridgehampton on Friday afternoon, Southampton Town police said.

Kevin Babington, 51, of Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania, “was thrown from a horse,” said Lt. Susan Ralph several hours after the 4:18 p.m. incident.

He was airlifted by Suffolk police to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. His injuries and condition were unclear.

According to a biography posted on the event’s website, Babington is an accomplished rider, having scored major victories this year alone, including at the 2019 Lake Placid Horse Shows where he occupied the top three places in the $100,000 Great American Insurance Group Grand Prix with horses named Shorapur, Super Chilled and Mark Q. An online industry magazine, The Plaid Horse, called it "the greatest performance in Lake Placid Horse Show history.”

Ralph said there were no other injuries to riders, spectators or horses.

Event officials could not be reached Friday night for comment.

The weeklong hunter/jumper horse show features some 1,600 horses and draws up to 50,000 people each year to watch riders vie for purses totaling $800,000, organizers said in news releases.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Sam Florio of Port Jefferson poses for a Suffolk Division IV players to watch in 2019
Dom Barbuto, Lynbrook High School during the Newsday Nassau Conference III players to watch in 2019
Cole Bunicci, Connetquot High School during the Newsday Suffolk Division II players to watch in 2019
Dallas Crespo, Brentwood High School during the Newsday Suffolk Division I players to watch in 2019
A woman looks at the damage to a September weather preview: How will LI fare this year?
Shari Camhi, superintendent of Baldwin schools, welcomes 4-year-old Regents to reassess what it takes to graduate
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search