A 10- to 12-foot shark took an unusual inland journey to Long Island's Hamptons on Saturday, swimming into the shallow waters of Penniman Creek, where it was spotted by someone at the Shinnecock Yacht Club, police said.

"This is the first time I've heard of a shark being this far inland," said Lt. Daniel Hartman, of the Village of Quogue police department, a 12-year veteran.

The finned invader, whose species has not been identified, is being monitored by Southampton Town Bay Constables and the town's police department is sending a drone up to assist, police said.

"We are cautioning swimmers and boaters in the area to be aware of this ongoing situation, and to keep distance to allow the Bay Constables and Law Enforcement to monitor the situation," the police statement said.

Hartman, monitoring the Bay Constables' radio, said: "It seems like he's headed east," toward the open waters of Shinnecock Bay.