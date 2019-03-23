Huntington Town and school district officials unveiled a new accessible playground in Greenlawn Saturday.

The Harborfields Community Playground includes accessible swings and wheelchair ramps so children or adults with disabilities can play all over the structure.

“This community playground will be a place where children of all physical abilities can play side by side, learning, experiencing joy and of course growing together,” said Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci at the opening.

The playground, at Pickle Park, was funded by both the Town and the Harborfields Central School District, according to Kevin Smith, a member of the Greenlawn Civic Association.

Colleen Wolcott of Centerport has pushed to open an accessible playground in the area for years. Wolcott’s daughter, Meri, has an undiagnosed genetic disorder that keeps her from walking or talking. She said it was frustrating that the family wasn’t close to a playground which Meri could enjoy in her wheelchair.

“Having a child with special needs, you realize the need for inclusivity for all children,” Wolcott said. “I was really happy to be a part of this and to have something that my daughter and other kids could really embrace.”