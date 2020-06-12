TODAY'S PAPER
Police looking for writer of 'anti-black wording' on car parked by auto shop

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Hate Crime Unit detectives are looking for the person who wrote “anti-black wording” on a car parked in front of a Ronkonkoma auto repair shop, Suffolk County police said Friday.

A 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse was defaced with the “anti-black wording” between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday while it was parked in front of a repair shop on South 2nd Street, police said. The Eclipse is owned by a black customer, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-TIPS.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

