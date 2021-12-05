A worker at a Hauppauge hotel died Saturday night after falling to the ground from an upper floor, Suffolk police said.

David Lerner, 41, an employee of the Hyatt Regency Long Island on Motor Parkway, fell from an upper-floor window about 7:30 p.m., police said. Lerner, of Holbrook, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he died, according to police.

A woman who answered the phone at the hotel Sunday morning said she had no comment.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and is investigating, according to Suffolk police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.