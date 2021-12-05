TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Worker dies after fall from upper floor of Hauppauge Hyatt Regency

Suffolk police at the Hauppauge Regency Long Island

Suffolk police at the Hauppauge Regency Long Island on Saturday night where an employee fell to his death from an upper floor, authorities said. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A worker at a Hauppauge hotel died Saturday night after falling to the ground from an upper floor, Suffolk police said.

David Lerner, 41, an employee of the Hyatt Regency Long Island on Motor Parkway, fell from an upper-floor window about 7:30 p.m., police said. Lerner, of Holbrook, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he died, according to police.

A woman who answered the phone at the hotel Sunday morning said she had no comment.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and is investigating, according to Suffolk police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

