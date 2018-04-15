TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
41° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Hauppauge High School junior prom photos

By Michael Cusanelli michael.cusanelli@newsday.com
Print

Hauppauge High School held its junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

By Michael Cusanelli michael.cusanelli@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Munsey Park Village Hall on the evening of Villages set budgets for coming fiscal year
NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce at One NYPD chief of detectives calls it a career
Bartender Edward Irish bartender leads patrons back to homeland
Ashoroken resident Nadine Dumser, left, along with other Resident wants village to ban deer hunting
Jennifer Byalick, 39, Hicksville, says of the impending LIers angry over pending closure of parking garage
The first floor dining area at the Village Village opens its first senior living facility