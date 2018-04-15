Hauppauge High School junior prom photos

Hauppauge High School held its junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Hauppauge High School students celebrate their junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.